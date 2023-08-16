Kenya: MPs to Consider Motion Establishing National Dialogue Team

Nairobi — National Assembly is set to begin debate on a motion to establish the 10-member National dialogue Committee to finding a common ground for the social, economic and political standoff in the country.

The motion which was tabled in the Assembly Tuesday afternoon stated that the Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung'wah-led Committee shall facilitate dialogue and consensus building and recommend appropriate constitutional, legal and policy reforms on issues of concern to the people of Kenya.

The motion says the 10-member team's recommendation shall be in line with the Constitution and the laws of of Kenya and respecting the functional and institutional integrity of state organs.

The National Dialogue Committee shall report to the Leadership of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio Coalitions within sixty days and after that, submit its report to Parliament.

The Kalonzo - Ichungwah Committee is free to invite, engage with stakeholders as well as collate views from the public and engage experts, professionals and other technical resource persons as necessary.

Monday's meeting saw the technical team comprising of four members from both sides briefed on expectations of the committee.

"I'm am happy to report that both technical support teams are in. We shall then embark on briefing the team on what we expect of them in support of the dialogue," Ichung'wah said.

The technical team faces an uphill task of harmonising the committee's agenda after the two sides presented competing priorities.

Ichung'wah listed a five-point agenda including reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund, establishment the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and embedding the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary in statute.

Azimio on the other hand has insisted on the reopening of election servers, electoral reforms and guarantees on non-interference in affairs of opposition parties.

Ichung'wah named Kenya Kwanza's 4-member team on Friday as a followup to an inaugural meeting held at Nairobi's Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

He unveiled Muthoni Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang as the government's side technical advisors after Kalonzo named beleaguered Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Adams Oloo, roots party leader George Wajackoyah and ex-governor Mwangi Wa Iria to his team.

Kenya Kwanza's Ichung'wah-led team includes Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (UDA), Embu Governor and UDA Party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar (UDA) and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilanga (Ford Kenya).

Kalonzo's delegation includes National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi (ODM), Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi (ODM), Democratic Action Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni (ODM).

The renewed attempt for dialogue follows the collapse of a parliamentary process initiated in April after President William Ruto agreed on talks following a spate of violent opposition protests.

Azimio side bolted out of structured talks on the reconstitution of the electoral commission, IEBC, sparking another round of protests over what opposition leader Raila Odinga termed as the high cost of living.