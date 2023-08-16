Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend SADC Summit

Southern African leaders are expected to gather at Luanda in Angola for the 43rd Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ, is expected to attend the summit.

It will be held on Thursday under the theme "Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC Region." It will be preceded on Wednesday by the Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

"The Organ Troika Summit, will discuss the political and security situation in the region with particular focus on the Kingdom of Lesotho, Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique (SADC Mission in Mozambique) and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The Organ Troika Summit will also reflect on consolidation of democracy in SADC and deliberate the socio-economic outlook for the Community.

"Other activities of the Summit include the announcement of the 2022 SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, the Media Awards and the presentation of the Medal of Honour to one of the SADC Founders - the late and first President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency, Sir Seretse Khama," the Presidency said on Tuesday.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, and Minister in Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will accompany the President.