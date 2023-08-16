Kenya: Tiktok Faces Ban as Petition Tabled in Parliament

Nairobi — A petition seeking to ban TikTok in Kenya has been tabled in Parliament.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says it cites explicit content and lack of privacy among others.

"The content that is being shared on the platform is inappropriate thus promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, offensive behavior which is a serious threat to the cultural and religious values of Kenya," the petition read by Wetangula stated.

"The petitioner avers that in Kenya, the internet application is not regulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya leading to the failure to remove or block content that is offensive."

The Chinese-based social media app has faced challenges, particularly in the US where it is accused of being a surveillance tool.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was the first to sign a legislation to ban the short video social media app from operating in the state to "protect Montanans" from the alleged surveillance.

Developing story.....