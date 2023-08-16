Kenya: CS Duale Calls on Israel to Join Forces With Kenya to Combat Terrorism, Transnational Organized Crimes

15 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on Israel to collaborate with Kenya in combating violent extremism and transnational organized crimes that continues to cast a shadow across the international landscape.

Duale made the appeal Monday, when he hosted the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem and officials from Israeli Aerospace Industry (IAI) led by Shimon Eckhaus who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters.

Highlighting the parallel security challenges faced by Kenya and Israel, including terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime, Duale emphasized the strategic importance of partnership to counter the pressing security issues for the collective good.

In his discussion with the Israeli delegation, Duale provided insights into the ongoing initiatives of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in expanding and modernizing its structures to effectively counter contemporary security threats.

The meeting featured comprehensive deliberations on potential areas of collaboration between the two nations including cyber security and training of security personnel.

"The CS and the delegation discussed areas of mutual collaboration between the two countries including areas of cyber security, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), border security and training of special forces," said the Kenya Defence Forces in a statement.

Also present during the meeting, was Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru.

Kenya has suffered the brunt of attacks from the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda linked terrorist outfit Al-Shabaab while Israel continues to come under attacks from the Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization.

