Kenya: Airtel Money Nearly Doubles Daily Transaction Limit to Sh500,000

15 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Airtel Money users will now be able to send up to Sh500,000 using their accounts after the mobile money company got regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to increase the daily limit.

This will be a sizeable increase from a Sh300,000 ceiling previously.

"We are elated about the CBK's decision as this change will significantly empower our customers and partners by providing them with the flexibility to conduct larger transactions and manage their finances more effectively," Airtel Money (K) Ltd Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno said.

A higher limit is good for businesses and government agencies, among others, as it will increase transactable amounts thus boosting businesses.

"This is a positive step as it has very positive economic benefits for the Kenyan economy," Kinuthia-Otieno added.

"Businesses can now conduct their operations more conveniently, efficiently, and consumers can access a wider range of goods and services contributing to economic growth, job creation, and improved financial stability in Kenya."

However, Airtel users will only be able to send a maximum of Sh150,000 at a time.

Only yesterday, Safaricom also increased its limit to Sh500,000 after getting a nod from the CBK.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.