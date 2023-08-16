Kenya: Isuzu, Bamburi Train Female Truck Drivers

Nairobi — Female truck drivers have benefited from a partnership between ISUZU East Africa and cement manufacturer Bamburi.

Dubbed 'Women on Wheels', the initiative seeks to enhance their driving skills, employability, and road safety.

"Today marks a positive step forward for the Isuzu EA fraternity as we remain confident in the newly certified drivers. will indeed build on our commitment to provide reliable, efficient transport services to Kenyans," said ISUZU East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

She underscored the cardinal role played by skilled drivers iinenhancing road safety.

On his part, Bamburi Cement's Group CEO, Mohit Kapoor, observed that it was important to scale up the number of female drivers on Kenyan roads.

"The private sector needs to attract more female drivers into the profession by treating them as capable and valued professional drivers, "said Kapoor.

"We are committed to working with our partners to scale this initiative and close the gender gap in the driver profession as part of our sustainability programs under Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and Health, Safety and Environment Agenda, "he added.

Since the beginning of the program in December 2021, over 30 women have graduated into the truck driving profession.