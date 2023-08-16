Kenya: Isuzu, Bamburi Train Female Truck Drivers

15 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Female truck drivers have benefited from a partnership between ISUZU East Africa and cement manufacturer Bamburi.

Dubbed 'Women on Wheels', the initiative seeks to enhance their driving skills, employability, and road safety.

"Today marks a positive step forward for the Isuzu EA fraternity as we remain confident in the newly certified drivers. will indeed build on our commitment to provide reliable, efficient transport services to Kenyans," said ISUZU East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

She underscored the cardinal role played by skilled drivers iinenhancing road safety.

On his part, Bamburi Cement's Group CEO, Mohit Kapoor, observed that it was important to scale up the number of female drivers on Kenyan roads.

"The private sector needs to attract more female drivers into the profession by treating them as capable and valued professional drivers, "said Kapoor.

"We are committed to working with our partners to scale this initiative and close the gender gap in the driver profession as part of our sustainability programs under Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and Health, Safety and Environment Agenda, "he added.

Since the beginning of the program in December 2021, over 30 women have graduated into the truck driving profession.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.