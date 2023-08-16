Kenya: ECDE Learners Show Exemplary Performance in Ongoing Kenya National Music Festivals

Nyeri — Early Childhood learners in Nairobi show exemplary perfomance in the ongoing Kenya National Music Festivals in Nyeri.

A total of 215 ECDE learners who qualified to represent Nairobi County in the National Music Festivals finals in Nyeri County from 10th-23rd August, 2023 has shown exemplary results in the ongoing Kenya National Music Festivals in Nyeri County.

Nairobi County ECDEs participated in 15 categories Choral verse, Mashairi, Solo Verse, singing games, Indian classical own composition, Oriental own composition.

Moi Forces Academy ECDE Centre emerged winners in the 95th Kenya National Music festival English Choral verse class 1104G own composition while Hospital Hill took home the Swahili Mashairi class 1131G

Ofafa Day Nusery took 1st position in Solo Indian classical dance class 861G,

Embakasi Garrison Indian Oriental own composition Class 861 G position 3,

Heshima pre School class 861G classical Dance position 2, Ofafa Maringo class 866G Oriental position 2.

Unity Day Nursery Indian Own Compostion position 3, Ofafa Day Nusery class 802G African Style position 3, Unity Day Nursery Indian Own Compostion position 3, Umoja one Day Nussery class 802 G Luhya song position 3.

While congratulating the young participants County Executive Committee Member Rosemary Kariuki said, " This little ones have made us proud, the County is commited to ensuring our children continue participating in co curricular activities as we identify and narture their talents from this tender age."

"We appreciate the entire team that has made this happen especially the teachers for having the patience while training them The entire education team, Centre managers, Education officers and the management for ensuring the children have every thing they need during their stay in Nyeri. It is because of this teamwork that we have been able to achieve this." added the County Executive.

In July this year, Nairobi City County's ECDE learners participated in the Music festivals at both the Sub County and Regional levels, where the learners competed against over 2000 learners from Public and private schools in Nairobi out of this, a total of 215 learners from Nairobi County ECDE centres qualified for this year's national finals.

The culmination will be the presidential gala that will be held at State lodge, Sagana in Nyeri County.

The County Executive was accompanied by Chief Officer for ECDE and Vocational Training Ahmed Abdi, Director City Education Ruth Owuor, Deputy Director Education Peter Miano, Deputy Director Teacher Management, Assistant Director Quality Assurance Ms. Rosalia Mueni, Principle ECDE Officer Susan Mutemi, Education Officers and ECDE teachers.