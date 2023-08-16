Kenya: City Hall Seeks to Adopt Data Science in Promoting Digital Transformation

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has set the stage for adopting the utilization of data science in promoting inclusive digital transformation and sustainable development through building bridges with private sector industry giants and International Development Partners led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Other notable players in the coalition that seeks to accelerate SDG realization include the World Bank, Safaricom Plc. GIZ, Meta, Google, Communications Authority, Ministry of Information and Technology among others.

The Resident Representative of UNDP Anthony Ngororano addressed existing paradoxes that can only be addressed through scientific data analytics including Artificial Intelligence. He expressed the commitment of the UNDP Kenya to ensure capacity for Nairobi to fully utilize alternative data sources for high-precision development analytics becomes a reality.

Speaking on behalf of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri "It is a sign of your generosity and trust from the UNDP that you have joined us in this journey of transformation to change Nairobi and make it better at Serving its people and making itself accountable to them".

The Deputy Governor also assured the consortium of partners of NCCG's commitment to harnessing alternative sources of data including Big Data Analytics to drive development in a rapidly dynamic environment towards restoration of Order, Dignity, Hope and Opportunity for all.

Also speaking at the event,Director for Donor Coordination and Stakeholder Engagement Kefa Omanga elaborated the emerging opportunities for leveraging alternative data to tackle challenges in Health, Transportation, Poverty and inequality, environment and climate change, disaster risk reduction and education. Said Mr Omanga.

"It is time we invested in science so as to achieve the best returns on emerging opportunities in our City. Nairobi is undisputedly a pace setter Nationally and the region making it imperative to ensure it works."

In attendance was the UNDP-Resident Representative Mr.Anthony Ngororano,Mr Brian Mulama,County Executive for Mobility and Public Works,Chief Officer for Digital Economy and Start Ups Mr Victor Otieno,Ms.Diana Sang-UN Foundation,Mr Benjamin Makai,senior manager-Safaricom,Dr.Tim Kelly-World Bank,Winnie Karanu-Microsoft among others.