Tanzania: Samia Hails Church Support

Dodoma —

TANZANIA : PRESIDENT Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the government values the contribution of religious institutions in economic development.

She also called upon religious leaders to preach peace, unity and solidarity and should not be swayed by people with evil feelings for the nation.

President Samia also counseled the faith leaders to continue instilling good morals to the community, especially the youth, saying this will significantly help to tackle the challenge of moral decay in the country.

Dr Samia made the sentiments on Tuesday during the launch of Anglican's Diocese of Central Tanganyika (DCT) investment building. The facility christened 'Safina House' situated at the heart of the city centre, was constructed at the tune of 8.4bn/-.

She commended the religious organisations' commitment in supporting the government's efforts in improving social service provision in the country, especially in the areas of health, education, agriculture and water sectors.

"Your engagement in investing in various economic and social sectors is highly appreciated by the government, because it contributes significantly towards the country's economic development. Let us keep on working together for the benefit of Tanzanians and worshipers" said President Samia.

She hailed the church for investing in the project, saying it was beneficial for the church and country because much as people get employment opportunities, the government also gets tax and other revenues.

Dr Samia said the investment building has given the Dodoma City centre a facelift, calling for more of such buildings to be built as the city is growing fast.

"The Safina House architect has done justice to the building design," said the president.

She also called upon Dodoma residents to tap investment opportunities attached to the government relocation to the designated capital.

"Work hard and make maximum use of the opportunities and the challenges that go with the government decision to relocate to Dodoma," insisted President Samia.

Adding "So goes the saying, Rome was not built in a day, Dodoma will take time, next year, we will meet and provide evaluation of the construction status,".

President Samia used the platform to underscore the need for religious leaders to infuse moral and ethical values as well as scold when it comes to wrong deeds for the good of a well-shaped nation, saying "Service to mankind is service to God".

Earlier, Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Dr Maimbo Mndolwa assured President Samia of continued working relations for improved social services and welfare.

He said they will keep on praying for the nation and the president and she should remain strong despite the disappointments and bad image some people try to paint.

On her part, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule said the region is moving fast and was optimistic that with the infrastructure projects, including Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Msalato International Airport and outer ring- roads which are at different implementation stages will change the city outlook.

"We invite more investors to come and invest in Dodoma. There are a plenty of opportunities, with social services readily available," said Ms Senyamule.

Speaking during the event, Bishop of the Diocese of Central Tanganyika, Dr Dickson Chilongani outlined a number of projects being carried out for improving the social well-being of the society.

He said they are empowering women and youth on value addition, loans and food preservation methods for safety and food security of their farm produce among others to uplift their economic status.