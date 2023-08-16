Kenya: CS Jumwa Gazettes 17-Member Team to Actualize Two-Thirds Gender Principle

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16 - Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has gazetted a 17-member multiagency team to actualize the elusive two thirds gender rule principle.

Through a gazette notice, Jumwa cites the constitutional provision that calls on the inclusivity of gender parity in all sectors of the public service.

"Whereas Article 27 of the Constitution provides for the equality of every person, freedom from discrimination and, in clause (8), requires the State to take legislative and other measures to implement the principle that not more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same gender, "read the gazette notice, quoting the constitution.

The 17-member task force is set to be chaired by Principal Secretary for State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action Veronica Nduva Amdany.

Other members include Daisy Chiggai, Faith Kasiva, registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu, Tecla Tum, Angela Wambugu, Mercy Jelimo, Beatrice Kamau, Rahab Muhia, Mitchelle Oyuga, Lucy Mitei, Sarah Muhoya, Ruth Makuthu, Beth Michoma, Stellah Chepkemboi Ruttoh and Frankline Mukhwanja.

The multi agency team is mandated to among other things review and analyze previous proposals for the implementation of the two-thirds Gender Principle as well as conducting comparative studies on best practices in other jurisdictions towards the achievement of gender equality.

The team will also develop and recommend a framework for the implementation of the Two-Thirds Gender Principle.

The Veronica Nduva led multiagency is set to serve for a period of six months after which it is expected to present a report to the cabinet secretary.

President William Ruto had in the run up to the 2022 polls promised to uphold gender balance, a move that he is keen on implementing a year after his election.

"The fact that we do not have as many women leaders is a negative for us. There's something we're losing; the women leadership component that is not in our arithmetic is taking away from us," he said during the 2022 presidential debate.