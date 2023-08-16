Malawi: Govt Announces, Celebrates Best Performers for 2023 Pslce

The Ministry of Education has announced names of best performing students during the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate Education (PSLCE).

Alinafe Chulu from Play Door Private Primary School in Blantyre (Girl) and Henderson Levison (Boy) from Nampeya Primary School in Machinga emerged the best.

Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima told reporters in Lilongwe during the release of 2023 PSLCE and JCE results that it is right to recognize the top students in the PSLCE.

"Chulu has emerged the overall top performer in the examinations followed by Levison," she said.

Wirima said the nation should recognize the two young performers because this is very encouraging to young people who are sitting for examinations.