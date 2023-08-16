Kenya: DP Gachagua Says Construction of Stalled Roads in Rift Valley to Resume

Eldoret — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says roads that stalled in the Rift Valley because of bad politics will be revived as earlier planned.

Speaking on Tuesday evening in Eldoret town when he launched the tarmacking of National Oil- Reale Hospital-Sports Club-Bishop Muge Link Road and Junction in the town, the DP said the Kenya Kwanza administration's focus is development and bettering the lives of the people.

"This road will ease traffic movement in the town which will soon be a city because it deserves to be so," Gachagua stated.

He promised residents that the government will not be distracted from its promise to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

"That is why we have reduced fertiliser prices from Sh7000 to Sh3500 and now further down to Sh2,500," he indicated.

"Those who missed out last time should make an effort to be registered to get subsidised fertilizer," he added.

The DP said the government will soon start purchasing maize at better prices for its strategic grain reserves.

"We will pay farmers within 48 hours in a bid to weed out cartels and brokers," he stated.

The DP was accompanied by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago his Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei, Taita Woman Rep Haika Mizighi and MPs Julius Ruto (Kesses), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), David Kiplagat (Soy), Joseph Wainaina (Nominated), Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Haika Mizighi (Taita Taveta County MP) and others.