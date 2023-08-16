Rwanda: Why Bugesera Suspended Local Leaders

15 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Three local leaders in Bugesera District have been suspended from office for a month for failure to deliver on sanitation and hygiene targets.

They include the executive secretaries of Nyamata, Ntarama and Gashora sectors.

The suspensions were confirmed by the district mayor Richard Mutabazi.

"It's part of an ongoing process of accountability, in which all officials are asked about their performance in terms of hygiene and sanitation. And any disciplinary action is taken according to their responses," Mutabazi told The New Times on Tuesday, August 15.

He said officials with poor performance face various disciplinary actions, such as dismissal, suspension, warning and reprimand.

Until now, no one has been dismissed, Mutabazi said, adding that the inspection was ongoing.

The inspection of sanitation and hygiene is being carried out across Eastern Province, according to reports.

The Provincial Governor Emmanuel Gasana is camped in Bugesera district since Saturday and expected to stay there for over a week following all details on district operations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.