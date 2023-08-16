Rwanda: Why Bugesera Suspended Local Leaders

Three local leaders in Bugesera District have been suspended from office for a month for failure to deliver on sanitation and hygiene targets.

They include the executive secretaries of Nyamata, Ntarama and Gashora sectors.

The suspensions were confirmed by the district mayor Richard Mutabazi.

"It's part of an ongoing process of accountability, in which all officials are asked about their performance in terms of hygiene and sanitation. And any disciplinary action is taken according to their responses," Mutabazi told The New Times on Tuesday, August 15.

He said officials with poor performance face various disciplinary actions, such as dismissal, suspension, warning and reprimand.

Until now, no one has been dismissed, Mutabazi said, adding that the inspection was ongoing.

The inspection of sanitation and hygiene is being carried out across Eastern Province, according to reports.

The Provincial Governor Emmanuel Gasana is camped in Bugesera district since Saturday and expected to stay there for over a week following all details on district operations.