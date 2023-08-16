Uganda: Digital Number Plates Too Costly - Drivers

In 2018, President Yoweri Museveni officially issued a directive authorizing the Russian firm, Joint Stock Company Global Security, to execute a compulsory digital surveillance system.

This system, designed to monitor all motor vehicles, motorcycles, and other vessels within the jurisdiction of Uganda, requires an electronically activated device to be affixed to each motor vehicle.

This initiative was not merely an isolated decision but a component of President Museveni's comprehen- sive 10-point security measures. This measure was formulated in response to a marked increase in gun violence within the nation, a crisis that tragically resulted in the loss of several Ugandan lives.

Notably, these heinous crimes were often perpetrated by individuals utilizing motor vehicles and motorcycles, thereby necessitating a concerted and technology-driven response. Codenamed "Intelligent Transport Management System" (ITMS), the project took shape on July 23, 2021, when a 10-year agreement was signed for the provision of this digital monitoring and tracking system.

The Russian firm will implement the deal in partnership with the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC). According to Gen Jim Muhwezi, the minister of Security, the project will roll out on October 31, 2023.

Last week, the ministry of Works and Transport revealed on their website that new vehicle and motorcycle owners would pay Shs 714,000 for the digital number plates, while already registered users would be required to pay Shs 150,000 and Shs 50,000 for vehicles and motorcycles, respectively.

Winston Katushabe, the commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety at the ministry of Works and Transport, stated that the government would receive a share of the non-tax revenue generated over the 10-year period. The financial model, covering the total investment of the ITMS, including the sale of number plates and traffic fines, informed the pricing of the new digital plates.

"Even when it was not a security issue, the government had already started initiating a new regime of replacing these number plates. Here we have a total solution where the number plate has a tracker for security purposes," Katushabe explained.

Susan Kataike, the spokesperson for the ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed that the company is ready to produce the first number plates by October 31. The government has allocated land to the Russian company for their offices, and construction is underway.

"The exercises would have started in March with the registration of government vehicles; however, we were not ready. What you need to understand is that it is a new technology, a new system which will be integrated into the entire transport system," she told The Observer.

Reactions to the digital number plates were mixed. Some, like Ashadu Kyambadde, a driver with over 50 years of experience, praised the benefits to security organisations, saying it would allow for tracking vehicles and individuals involved in crimes. Others expressed concern over the costs.

Michael Meneza, a driver and businessman, argued that the digital number plates should be free of charge for those with old plates and that the cost for new ones was unfair. Concerns were also raised about the lack of government sensitization regarding the digital number plates and skepticism about their effectiveness in the fight against crime.

Hakim Ddungu suggested that the government should engage with different stakeholders in its plan to introduce digital number plates.

"This is a money-making venture for the government. We paid for these old number plates; why should we pay for what we already paid for? The government should engage us in a program, ask us to pay a service fee for exchanging these number plates, but not just issue orders," John Kasumba said.

He also proposed favourable programs, such as a payment plan and a grace period of about one year, for people to pay for the new plates.