Uganda: What Awaits Katureebe's Inquiry Into Apaa Land Conflict

On Friday, the retired chief justice, Bart Katureebe, was sworn in as the chairperson of a five-member commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the Apaa land conflict in northern Uganda.

Other members include Justices Alice Mpagi Bahigaine, Steven George Engwau, Joyce Gunze Habaasa, and Dr Fred Henry Bateganya. The commission, slated to begin its inquiry soon, will have George Omunyokol as its lead counsel and Imelda Adongo as its secretary.

During the swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Entebbe, President Museveni explained the judicial commission's role, appointed in April, to help resolve long-standing issues like the Apaa land conflict between the districts of Adjumani and Amuru in northern Uganda, illegal detentions, tribal fighting, and illegal timber cutting.

Museveni emphasized the commission's unique powers, stating, "The best medicine for the Apaa land dispute is a commission of inquiry. Why? Because, in all our other efforts, people play with us. The commission has got powers of a court."

He noted that individuals summoned by the commission must respond positively or face consequences, believing that this would be more effective in resolving issues than previous efforts.

ONGOING CONFLICTS

Before the commission's appointment, the area has seen continued tribal fights and land grabbing, leading to casualties, injuries, property theft, and houses being set on fire. A significant incident involved the re-arrest of Maj Traver Kibuuka, the second in command of the 71st Battalion and sector commander, Apaa in early July.

Maj Kibuuka and the paramount chief of Madi, Stephen Drani Izakare, were previously charged with seven counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault. However, the charges were withdrawn for lack of evidence. Kibuuka's second re-arrest led to protests, and 24 local leaders stormed the Naguru police headquarters to petition against Kibuuka's re-arrest.

The police authorities have since made several drastic transfers within Adjumani, although local complaints continue. Several petitions have been presented to various authorities, including the speaker of parliament, Anita Among, and others regarding the alleged behaviors of local officials.

TRIBAL TENSIONS AND SECURITY CONCERNS

The area has witnessed tribal fighting between Madi and Acholi people, lead- ing to killings, property theft, and houses being set on fire. The locals appreciate recent improvements but allege that specific groups are still causing disturbances in the area, where over one million people live.

The Madi paramount chief, Drani Stephen Izakare, petitioned CDF Gen Wilson Mbadi, expressing disappointment in some leaders and urging full investigation into the prevailing security matters. Sharon Lucy Amony, a local leader, spoke of continued threats and violence, including the loss of her six children.

LEGAL MATTERS

The legal proceedings surrounding Maj Kibuuka and Chief Izakare are com- plicated, stemming from an incident in April that resulted in property destruction. Under new charges, Maj Kibuuka is accused of assault, causing serious body injuries, and has been remanded to Gulu military barracks.

Kibuuka's lawyers expressed concern over alleged malicious and baseless charges, writing a letter of intent to sue the 4th Division commander Kabango. They emphasized that Kibuuka has been trying to prevent bloodshed caused by tribal fights and questioned the intentions behind the charges.

HOPE FOR RESOLUTION

Local leaders in Apaa have expressed gratitude to President Museveni for appointing the judicial inquiry commission and eagerly await the opportunity to contribute their insights for the area's betterment.

