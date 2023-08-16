Mozambique: CNE Approves Municipal Candidates

16 August 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

After the checks on the regularity and authenticity of the documents in the files of each of the election candidates, the CNE will meet tomorrow (Wednesday, 16 August) to approve the decision which accepts or rejects the lists of candidates. The final list should be drawn up and distributed at the end of the day, and the lists of candidates will be posted at the premises of the electoral bodies on Thursday.

The CIP Elections Bulletin knows that in principle the lists of all 22 political parties, coalitions of parties and groups of citizens were approved. There was an unsuccessful attempt, inside the Nampula Provincial Elections Commission, to disqualify the “Association of Friends of Amurrane for a Better Mozambique - KÓXUKHURO”, supposedly because some of the candidates did not write their full names on the lists. But on their documents everything was in order.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.