Kenya: President Ruto Morns Former Cabinet Secretary Osogo as a Visionary, Astute Thinker

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned former Cabinet Minister James Osogo.

Osogo Passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu aged 90 after a series of illness.

The Head of State described Osogo as visionary, uncompromising and an astute thinker whose service to the community was unmatched.

"We mourn the passing of James Osogo, a respected public servant and politician who served as one of Kenya's pioneer ministers. He was visionary, uncompromising and an astute thinker whose service to the community was unmatched," he stated.

"We honour the great life that he led and the rich memories that he leaves with us. Our prayers to the family and friends during this painful time. Rest In Peace, Hon Osogo."

Osogo was born in Bunyala District in 1932 and was the first Member of Parliament for Bunyala.

He is one of Kenya's pioneer Cabinet Ministers having served under founding President Jomo Kenyatta and later President Daniel Moi.