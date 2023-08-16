Kenya: Police Circulates Mandago Arrest Warrant as Senator Dismisses 'Rumours' on Manhunt

Nairobi — The National Police Service now says it is in the process of executing a warrant of arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago who has been linked to the Finland scholarship scandal.

The NPS appealed for help from the members of the public in their efforts to track Senator Mandago who authorities said went underground on Tuesday.

The police called on Mandago to present himself at the nearest police station even as it urged the public to collaborate with them in their efforts to take Mandago into custody.

"NPS further appeals to any member of public with information about Senator Mandago's whereabout to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll-free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203," a statement issued on Wednesday read.

Earlier Mandago, who served as Uasin Gishu's first Governor, said he is available once summoned after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered his arrest over the scandal that has rocked the Rift Valley County.

Taking to social media, the Senator indicated that he had met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward.

He dismissed reports of a manhunt as "rumours".

"There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned," he stated.

Senator Mandago and Governor Jonathan Bii have been on the receiving end as parents and students who paid up for the Finland scholarships teamed up to demand refunds after the county failed to secure them university slots in Finland as promised.

Sh200mn saga

Angry parents and their children confronted top leadership of the county on August 8 seeking to know where their monies went.

The scholarship saga put the county on the spotlight after it emerged parents paid approximately Sh200 million.

"It is so painful. You have given us a lot of information. We don't want more information. Give my mother back her money," a student said during a consultation forum with Mandago and Bii.

"Our parents are sick and depressed. I went to school with your kids who are currently overseas. There are students who are also on anti-depressants. You have given your children head starts unlike us," another student lamented.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship program to Finland in July.

"All aggrieved victims are requested to present themselves at the DCI County Headquarters in Eldoret, on July 18 for statement recording and other investigative procedures in order to bring the suspects to book," said DCI boss Mohammed Amin.

Bii has distanced himself from the saga and asked his predecessor, Mandago, to come out and explain what happened.