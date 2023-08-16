Kenya: 5 Must-Watch Kenyan Films - From Nairobi to the World

The Kenyan Film Industry has truly evolved, Once upon a time, it was all about a handful of films and limited exposure, but times have changed. Fast forward to today, and you'll find a dynamic and thriving film scene that's impossible to ignore.

From grassroots productions to internationally acclaimed masterpieces, the Kenyan film industry has undergone a spectacular evolution that's turning heads and winning hearts. So, get ready to witness how a nation's stories, struggles, and triumphs have found their way onto screens both big and small, captivating audiences like never before;

Country Queen

After 10 years, a Nairobi event planner returns to her village, where she confronts her past and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home

40 Sticks

When their prison bus crashes in a forest on a rainy night, a group of criminals finds themselves battling wild animals and a mysterious killer.

Pepeta

Set in Kibera, Pepeta is about the talented young footballer, Junior, and his coach, who are in the cross-hairs of an unforgiving cop.

Pepeta is loosely based on the real-life story of Harun "Rio" Wathari. The eight-part series captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning out top football players in the country.

Uradi

A university student looks for a way to make quick and easy money and finds out that its not as easy as he had imagined.

Single Kiasi

Single Kiasi follows the lives of three women in Nairobi - Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca - as they go through the ups and downs of marriage, relationships, and their careers.

Disconnect

A group of single people stumble through the wild dating scene in Nairobi as two friends wonder if their relationship is more than platonic.

