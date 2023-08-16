Rwanda: 18 Injured as Fuel Truck, Passenger Bus Crash

Eighteen people were injured in an accident involving a fuel truck and a passenger bus in Kamonyi district on the morning of Wednesday, August 16.

According to Rene Irere, the spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police (RNP)'s Traffic and Road Safety Department, the accident happened at 5:40am in Buhoro village, Gacurabwenge sector, along the Kigali-Muhanga highway.

He explained that the fuel truck left its lane and rammed into the Toyota Coaster, injuring 18 people, five of whom critically.

"The passengers who were critically injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) and Kibagabaga Hospital for treatment. Those who sustained minor injuries are being treated at Remera Rukoma Hospital and Kamonyi Health Centre," he said.

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the accident, but Irere suspects that it was due to over-speeding.

Police also told The New Times that the two vehicles had valid documents including insurance, and roadworthiness certificates and that the truck driver was tested for drunk-driving and the results were negative.