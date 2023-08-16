Rwanda: 20 Arrested Over Illegal Mining

At least 20 people from the sectors of Rugarama and Kiziguro in Gatsibo district have so far been arrested for illegal mining in a government gazette forest as well as residents' farms, officials said.

The arrested group of illegal miners call themselves "Imparata".

Governor of Eastern Province, Emmanuel Gasana, told The New Times that the campaign to crack down on illegal mining will be extended to all districts of Eastern province next week.

"On Saturday, we have a meeting preparing the launch of the wide scale crackdown. The launch will take place on Tuesday during citizens' gatherings in all districts," he said.

The mayor of Gatsibo district, Richard Gasana, told the media that illegal miners have also destroyed a water supply worth Rwf1.8 billion.

This, he said, disrupted water supply in four cells-two cells of Gasange sector and two cells of Muhura sector.

The affected cells include Taba, Viro, Kigabiro and Bibare.

"They cut pipes while carrying out illegal mining activities," he said.

The district is working with Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Ltd) to rehabilitate the damaged water supply system.

"The residents should continue sharing information about the group of illegal miners who called themselves Imparata," he said.

The campaign to crack down on illegal mining is being carried out by local government officials and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

According to RIB, illegal mining is also dropping children and youth out of school as they are employed in different sites.

The rivers are also being polluted by illegal mining, RIB said on Monday August 14, 2023.

In June, 2023, The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) ordered the immediate closure of 89 illegal mines across the country following an illegal mining saga in which a number of people lost their lives in Huye district and other districts.

Narcisse Dushimimana, the Head of Regulation and Inspection at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) said that Eastern Province has the most illegal mines to be closed down, with 32.

The second province with illegal mining is Southern Province with 20 illegal mines that have to be stopped.

The Northern Province ranks third with 18 illegal mines that need to be shut down.

Western Province comes fourth with a large number of illegal mines (17) to be shut down.

Only two illegal mines have been identified to be closed in the City of Kigali.

The mining board said, on August 16, it was engaging local government and security organs to intervene in closing those sites saying "Illegal mining is being dealt with by local government and security organs."

Illegal mining has also been responsible for mine accidents.

Mine accidents have killed at least 429 people while 272 were injured over the past five years.