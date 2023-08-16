Rwanda: Police Moves to Enforce Order for Public Buses to Keep Interior Lights On

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Rwanda National Police on Monday, August 14, impounded more than 200 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, due to violations of lighting regulations by drivers and riders.

The law enforcement agency has launched a renewed campaign with the primary objective of urging bus drivers to keep their interior lights illuminated during nighttime journeys. This measure is intended to safeguard passengers and deter theft and other criminal activities.

In a parallel effort to minimize road accidents, motorcyclists have been advised to keep their headlights on at all times while on the road, even during daylight hours. According to the police, this proactive step has proven effective in preventing collisions.

"Every driver and rider is well aware that neglecting to activate vehicle lights during the night can lead to accidents. There are no valid reasons or excuses for non-compliance," Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera emphasized during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The recent operation resulted in the confiscation of 164 motorcycles and 39 cars on Monday, with traffic inspections set to continue. The vehicles will be released upon payment of fines, the amount of which varies based on the type of vehicle.

Kabera reiterated, "While fines may be the current consequence, persistent disregard for established regulations could result in more severe penalties. The Police are unwavering in their commitment to uphold traffic rules and ensure road safety."

"Any potential justifications for failing to activate lights will not hold weight. Our goal is to eliminate all excuses and instill a culture of consistent light usage," Kabera asserted.

Citing a 2002 presidential decree governing traffic police and road traffic, the requirement for motorcycles and mopeds to utilize dim lights while on public roads at all times has been reinforced.

Failure to comply with this regulation results in a fine of Rwf10,000 for motorcyclists found with dim lights turned off while operating on the road.

Additionally, as per 2021 regulations set forth by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), passenger bus drivers who neglect to illuminate interior lights during nighttime journeys are subject to a fine of Rwf20,000.