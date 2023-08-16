Kenya: If You Don't Like Tiktok, Deny Your Kids Access to a Smartphone or Computer - Khalwale

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale says he is opposed to a motion seeking tiktok ban in the country that has been tabled in the National Assembly.

In a post shared on his official X app account, Khalwale stated that such action is not viable.

"So somebody wants Parliament to ban Tiktok? A fat waste of time. If you don't like Tiktok, deny your kids access to a smartphone or computer if you can," he stated.

Khalwale further observed that Kenya does not have its own unique locus on the internet.

Other leaders like Kimilili law maker Didmus Barasa however wants the social media platform to be regulated.

"We cannot continue supporting Tiktok when our young people are using the same platform to post pictures when they are naked. There is no control. We must regulate what is posted on Tiktok," he said.

Petitioner Bob Ndolo, an executive officer of the Briget Connect Consultancy had Tuesday presented a petition to parliament citing explicit content and lack of privacy among others.

"The content that is being shared on the platform is inappropriate thus promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, offensive behavior which is a serious threat to the cultural and religious values of Kenya," Wetangula said, quoting the petition.

The petitioner, Wetangula said, avers that in Kenya, the internet application is not regulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya leading to the failure to remove or block content that is offensive.