Uganda: Second Batch of Former LRA Rebels Returns Home, Assured of 'Total' Peace

The State Minister for Defence in charge of Veterans Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru has assured former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels who returned to Uganda after denouncing the rebel group, of peace.

Oleru, was speaking at the reception of the second batch of former LRA rebels in Entebbe where she applauded them for denouncing the rebellion and its leader Joseph Kony and choosing to come back to Uganda.

"You can stay in Uganda peacefully and enjoy the peace, nobody will touch on you in this country. The peace is guaranteed to all of you." the minister told the returnees.

The minister thanked President Yoweri Museveni and his counterpart of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra for championing the successful return of the ex-LRA rebels to Uganda.

She also thanked all the stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organizations that have been involved in the process to facilitate the return of the ex-rebels.

The General Officer Commander Reserve Force, Lt Gen Charles Otema who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi welcomed ex-combatants and urged them to engage in productive activities like agriculture and assured them of UPDF's continued support.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-LRA combatants, Achaye Doctor thanked President Museveni and the government of Uganda for accepting them back home peacefully and lauded the government of Central African Republic for hosting them up to the time of returning back home.

He thanked his fellow combatants for accepting to come back and called upon all the other remaining rebels to surrender and return home.

The function was attended by the representative from the Belgian Embassy, Stefanie Van Melis, representative from Dutch Embassy Joost Van Ettro, and Head of Security Supervisory, Mechanism (IGAD) and monitoring in South Sudan.

Also in attendance were; Maj Gen Richard Otto, Chief of Legal Services, Brig Gen Godard Busingye, Members of Acholi Parliamentary Group among others.