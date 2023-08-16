Uganda Airlines Launches Mobile App to Transform Passenger Experience

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, has taken a significant leap into the digital age with the official launch of its mobile app.

The event, graced by aviation enthusiasts, stakeholders, and the media, showcased the airline's unwavering commitment to elevating the passenger experience through modern technology.

The launch event, which took place in the heart of the capital city's Sheraton Hotel, marked a pivotal moment for Uganda Airlines as it unveiled its state-of-the-art mobile app.

This app promises to revolutionize travel procedures and provide travelers with unparalleled convenience, right at their fingertips.

Jennifer Bamuturaki, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, hailed the launch as a "key milestone" in the airline's journey towards enhancing service delivery.

"The launch of the app means the customer is going to be able to seamlessly book a ticket on the app, pay for the ticket, check-in, and print the boarding pass," shared Bamuturaki.

She further explained, "Usually, the customer would have to call in the call center to book a ticket, but now you will be able to interact with strictly Uganda Airlines and also be able to choose when you want to fly and also choose the flight."

The Uganda Airlines mobile app features an intuitive user interface designed to simplify travel planning, booking, and itinerary management.

Offering an array of features, including real-time flight updates, flight booking, check-in services, viewing personal flight details, and access to digital boarding passes, the app aims to redefine the air travel experience.

Addressing the paramount concern of data security in the digital age, the app boasts robust encryption and authentication measures to ensure the safeguarding of passenger data.

Bamuturaki emphasized that the launch of the mobile app aligns with the airline's overarching strategy of modernization and technological advancement.

"Apart from the check-in, you will also be able to check the flight status, the schedules, and the different prices," she added.

The Uganda Airlines mobile app is set to create more personalized and efficient interactions with passengers while making air travel more accessible and appealing to a diverse audience.

The app also saves passenger profiles, eliminating the need to repeatedly input personal information.

As the aviation landscape evolves, industry officials underscored that the introduction of the Uganda Airlines mobile app underscores the carrier's commitment to being at the forefront of digital transformation.

By leveraging the capabilities of digital tools, Uganda Airlines aims to enhance the overall travel experience and stay ahead in an era of technological advancement.

The app, which is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store, signals a new era of convenience and efficiency for travelers.