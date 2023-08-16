Uganda Seeks Alternative Markets Following Kenyan Milk Ban

In the wake of the recent ban imposed by the Kenyan government on Ugandan dairy products, Uganda is now exploring alternative markets for its goods. In an address to the press by State Minister for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama, he highlighted Uganda's intent to diversify its trade avenues in response to the ban.

The ban on Ugandan milk by Kenya has prompted Uganda to shift its focus away from a market that has exhibited inconsistent behaviour. Minister Bright Rwamirama expressed the country's decision to seek more stable markets, citing Kenya's abrupt changes in trade policies.

Rwamirama, stated that Uganda is unwilling to invest efforts in a market that is characterized by unpredictable shifts.

"We are not going to focus on a market whose stand changes like a storm," said Rwamirama

Rwamirama refuted allegations that Uganda exports substandard milk to the Kenyan market suggesting that these claims are part of a deliberate strategy by Kenya to hinder trade between the two nations.

"The allegations of Uganda sending low-quality milk to the Kenyan market are baseless. This is a ploy by Kenya to frustrate the trade between the two nations," stated Rwamirama firmly.

As Uganda prepares to host the upcoming 16th African Conference scheduled for next month, Rwamirama's statement comes at a crucial time with the conference expected to provide a platform for Uganda to enhance technological advancements within the dairy industry.

Uganda aims to utilize this opportunity to bolster its capabilities and promote the quality of its dairy products. The five-day conference is set to include participation from countries within the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

With the Kenyan ban prompting a strategic shift in trade strategies, Uganda is determined to explore new avenues and strengthen its position in the global dairy market.