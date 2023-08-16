South Africa: Zuma Agrees to Speed-Up Downer Removal Matter in Arms Deal Case

Harare — Former president Jacob Zuma has agreed to the state's suggestion that his request for State Advocate Billy Downer's dismissal from the arms deal corruption prosecution be expedited, The Citizen reports.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Pietermaritzburg High Court was scheduled to hear arguments from Zuma's attorneys and those of the state in connection with a fresh request for the removal of Downer.

However, the Chief Justice's Office cancelled the hearing in order to hold a virtual case management meeting with all parties concerned on the originally scheduled sitting dates.

According to Zuma, Downer should be removed from the arms deal case because the prosecutor revealed his personal medical information to News24's senior legal reporter Karyn Maughan in August 2021.

Both Maughan and Downer denied any wrongdoing and insisted Zuma's sickness, which served as the basis for his medical parole, is not known to the public.