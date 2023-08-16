South Africa: Zuma Agrees to Speed-Up Downer Removal Matter in Arms Deal Case

16 August 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Former president Jacob Zuma has agreed to the state's suggestion that his request for State Advocate Billy Downer's dismissal from the arms deal corruption prosecution be expedited, The Citizen reports.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Pietermaritzburg High Court was scheduled to hear arguments from Zuma's attorneys and those of the state in connection with a fresh request for the removal of Downer.

However, the Chief Justice's Office cancelled the hearing in order to hold a virtual case management meeting with all parties concerned on the originally scheduled sitting dates.

According to Zuma, Downer should be removed from the arms deal case because the prosecutor revealed his personal medical information to News24's senior legal reporter Karyn Maughan in August 2021.

Both Maughan and Downer denied any wrongdoing and insisted Zuma's sickness, which served as the basis for his medical parole, is not known to the public.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.