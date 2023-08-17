South Africa: Buthelezi Discharged From ICU

16 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, has been released from ICU and transferred back to a normal ward after showing signs of improvement.

"Buthelezi was released on Wednesday after he wastaken to ICU on Friday," sources familiar with the matter revealed to Scrolla.Africa.

The news of Buthelezi's transfer from the ICU has been met with relief and happiness among both the hospital staff and patients who share the facility with him.

"He has been released from the ICU and you could see even his bodyguards are happy after that sombre moment that was seen from Friday last week when his life deteriorated," a source stated.

Interestingly, the hospital staff has taken to affectionately addressing Buthelezi as "uMkhulu", which translates to "grandfather" in English.

This term reflects the strong bonds he has formed within the Durban private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"uMkhulu when he was first admitted was given an injection that's used on pregnant women when they suffer from back pains.

"The doctors did that because it was impossible to do an operation on him. But after that injection, he was taken back home and the sickness got worse. This is when he was readmitted," a source explained.

Sources further revealed that the staff and other patients were initially permitted to visit Buthelezi in his ward. However, as his condition took a turn for the worse, visits were restricted.

"He has been in and out of the ICU since he was readmitted," sources added.

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi could not be reached for comment as his phone consistently went straight to voicemail.

 

