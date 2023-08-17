Zimbabwe: SADC Will Not Choose Leaders for Zimbabweans - Says Bloc's Chief Election Observer - Calls for Peaceful Election

17 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWEANS must elect leaders of their choice in the upcoming harmonised elections, Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) chief election observer and former Zambian deputy president Never Sekwila Mumba has said.

Addressing journalists at the Robert Mugabe International Airport following his arrival on Wednesday, Mumba told journalists that SADC will only observe the plebiscite but the onus is with Zimbabweans to choose their preferred leaders in the election.

"So our determination is to support every effort that is going to give us a free and fair election.

"We consider a free and fair election as a tool for peace and stability in any country.

"So if we do not have a fair election, we are going to be subjected to insecurity for quite a while," said Mumba.

Further, Mumba added, "My team and I are dedicating ourselves to ensure that we are part of the process to give Zimbabweans an opportunity to make a choice of their own.

"They make a choice, we are just the eyes and we encourage peace," Mumba said.

The Commonwealth election chief observer Amina Mohammed also arrived in the country saying Commonwealth was not ready to comment on the Zimbabwean elections but at a later stage.

Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano is also in Zimbabwe to observe the elections under his capacity as the High-level Facilitator. He will follow the ongoing electoral process, a critical component for the successful outcome of the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process.

During his stay, Chissano intends to conduct a number of meetings with all political party leaders.

