Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Defender Mudimu Joins Eighth Club in Three Years, Unveiled At Tunisian Side Olympique Beja

NOMADIC Zimbabwe international defender Alec Mudimu has completed his move to Tunisian top-flight club Olympique Beja to join his eighth club in a space of three years since leaving Welsh club Cefn Druids.

The 28-year-old defender was unveiled at Olympique Beja on Tuesday, a couple of days following his arrival in Tunisia for his medical and subsequent unveiling.

Mudimu, who has been capped 24 times by Zimbabwe in international football makes the move to Tunisia after spending the remainder of last season at Welsh side Flint Town United.

A translated statement by the club reads: "We welcome our new player, the international player for the Zimbabwe national team Alec Mudirnu. Born in 1995 and coming from the Welsh team Flint Town, he plays as a central defender.

"The duration of the Mudimu contract with the Olympique, Beja, is two seasons."

The move to Beja will see Mudimu, who came through the Sheffield Wednesday Academy, featuring in this season's CAF Confederation Cup, where they kick off their campaign against Libyan side Abu Salem SC next week.

The nomadic Mudimu has in the past played for Welsh club Cefn Druids, Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol, Turkish club Ankaraspor, Torpedo Kutaisi and Saburtalo Tbilisi in Georgia, Caernarfon Town in Wales and English lower-tier side Altrincham.

Mudimu is a key member of the Zimbabwe senior national team squad with 26 appearances, which includes experience in several World Cup qualification games and two African Cup of Nations tournaments where he produced outstanding performances against elite players from countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

After making 69 appearances and scoring 12 goals in all competitions for Cefn Druids in Wales, Mudimu was sold for a club and league record fee to Sherriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan Premier League three years ago.

Further transfers to Ankaraspor who were in the Turkish Championship at the time of his transfer and Georgian Premier League club Torpedo Kataisi have equipped Alec with a wealth of valuable European experience which is a massive coup for Olympique Beja.