South Africa: Illegal Guns Removed From Gauteng Streets

Efforts against the proliferation of illegal and unlicensed firearms, are paying off with Gauteng police having recovered over 400 firearms and other ammunition in the past two weeks.

The recoveries said the South African Police Service (SAPS), are as a result of daily crime prevention actions conducted by police members and intelligence driven operations including the weekly Operation Shanela.

On Wednesday last week, members of the Ekurhuleni District Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni District Trio Task Team, Bad Boys Security and Blue Hawk Tactical, operationalised information regarding illegal miners who were allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm in the Primrose area.

The information led the team to four suspects who were found in possession of a rifle with ammunition and 13 bags of gold bearing soil.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of gold bearing material, including bribery as one of them tried to bribe the police for his freedom.

In another incident, still in the Ekurhuleni district, members of Putfontein recovered a firearm with a filed off serial number after they followed up on information. Two suspects were arrested and charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In the Johannesburg District, a team consisting of the Soweto Crime Intelligence and Soweto Flying Squad operationalised information about individuals planning a business robbery in the Diepkloof area.

The identified vehicle to be used by the suspects was spotted and stopped. Three occupants were inside and when searched, police discovered a revolver with a filed off serial number and ammunition.

The suspects were all arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the police also seized the vehicle which is suspected to have been used in the commission of crime.

The SAPS said most of the firearms are recovered during routine patrols, vehicle check points and during crime prevention operations conducted throughout the province.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the law enforcement members and private security companies through the Eyes and Ears E(2) project for their prompt response to tip-offs and intelligence information given to them by community members.

"Recoveries of these firearms and ammunition is ascribed to partnership policing and these proves that together we can fight against crime and make our province a safe place to be," said Mawela.