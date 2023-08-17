South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Illegal Mining in Limpopo

Police in Driekop, in the Sekhukhune District -- in collaboration with Mecklenburg, Burgersfort, Tubatse SAPS, as well as Public Order Policing (POPS) in Limpopo -- have apprehended three suspects, aged between 21 and 35, for alleged illegal mining.

The trio were nabbed on Tuesday morning at about 09:30am.

Police followed up on information about the suspects, who were conducting illegal mining activities on top of the mountain at Ga-Maroga village, under the Driekop policing precinct. They immediately rushed to the scene.

On their arrival, the police found a large number of people mining chrome. They then started to run in different directions, trying to evade being arrested.

Three males, consisting of two South Africans and one illegal immigrant, whose nationality will still going to be confirmed, were cornered and nabbed at the scene.

During the operation, the team managed to seize mining equipment. These include 12 wheelbarrows, 11 generators, six jack hammers, two grease pumps, a bundle of cables and a Bell TLB machine, with an estimated value of over R200 000.

The trio are expected to appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court soon on charges of illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has vowed that the fight against illegal mining in the province will be strengthened to bring the perpetrators to book.

Police investigations are continuing.