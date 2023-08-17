South Africa: Call for Swift Investigation Into Pregnant Woman's Murder

Kwazulu — KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and swift investigation after the brutal murder of a pregnant woman in Ehlanzeni in Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality.

Busisiwe Ngubo's body was found just a kilometre away from her home on Monday morning.

It is alleged that the 35-year-old victim, who was pregnant with twins, was strangled and her lifeless body discarded on the roadside.

According to reports, Ngubo left her home after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend. She had shared information with relatives and they were aware of her intentions to travel to hospital, as she was about to deliver.

"We demand nothing less than a rigorous pursuit of justice in this case. The individual responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended promptly and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on them," Khoza said.

In this moment of tragedy, Khoza emphasised the importance of eradicating violence against women, especially within intimate relationships.

"Our society cannot and will not tolerate such atrocities any longer. We stand united against these acts of violence and collectively strive for an environment where everyone, irrespective of gender, can live without fear," Khoza said.

The MEC said the loss of Ngubo is a stark reminder of the pressing need to address gender-based violence (GBV), and to foster a culture of respect, equality and safety.

She urged society to come together to demand an end to such brutality.

"Let us honour the memory of Busisiwe Ngubo by working towards a society free from such horrors."

Khoza has sent her heartfelt condolences to the Ngubo family and the community of Ehlanzeni for their loss.

"Our thoughts are with the grieving family and friends during this trying period," she said.

The MEC has since mobilised a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to Ngubo's family and help them navigate through this traumatic experience, and find some semblance of healing.

Condolences to Umhlathuzana accident victims' families

Meanwhile, Khoza has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the children who were killed in an accident while walking to school in Umhlathuzana, south of Durban.

According to the reports, the tragic incident occurred last week Friday when four boys were on their way to Umhlathuzana Primary School.

The tow truck lost control, resulting in a collision, claiming the lives of two boys and the driver. Another young life was also lost in the hospital, while one boy sustained moderate injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, our hearts extend to the bereaved family and the entire Umhlathuzana community, as well as the affected school. We offer our sincerest condolences and stand united with the entire Umhlathuzana community as they navigate through this period of mourning.

"Our collective thoughts and prayers accompany the families, grappling with an unimaginable loss. It is paramount that decisive measures are undertaken to avert such heart-wrenching incidents and to ensure the safety of our children during their journeys to and from school," Khoza said.

A dedicated team of social workers has been dispatched to provide essential psycho-social support to both the affected families and learners.