Kenya/Libya: Hilal Arrive as Kakamega Homeboyz Get Ready for Continental Debut

Nairobi — Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi have touched down in Nairobi ahead of Saturday's first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round against debutants Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Libyan side touched down in the country Wednesday afternoon, two days before the duel penciled for the Nyayo National Stadium.

As this is a lower category duel, Homeboyz have been allowed by CAF to use the Nyayo National Stadium, which is however not yet fully certified, but in the event they make it into the group stages, then they will have to look for an alternative venue, most likely in Uganda or Tanzania.

Homeboyz are making their debut in Continental football, having clinched the FKF Cup for the very first time, with a 1-0 victory over Tusker FC.

The Kakamega-based side, will travel to Nairobi on Thursday and will train at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday morning. They warmed up for the duel with a loss to Gor Mahia on penalties in the season-opening Charity Shield.

Despite the defeat, coach Patrick Odhiambo said he had seen many positives in his team and is confident they will start their campaign well.

"The most important thing for us was to look at the level we are in. I have seen many good things and also see some which we need to work on and I think as a team we are okay," said Odhiambo after the Gor Mahia duel.

He added; "I have brought in several new players and we are still trying to integrate. It takes time but we are patient enough because we believe they will gel into the team."

Homeboyz will look to start well at home and keeping a clean sheet coupled with a win will be a healthy way to put their hopes up to make the next round.