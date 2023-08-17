Zimbabwe: Veteran Striker Mushekwi Named Chinese Super League's Player of the Week

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi has been name the Player of the Week for the Chinese Super League after scoring a sensational brace at the weekend.

Mushekwi scored the opening goal for Zhejiang Professional before delivering the winner late in injury in a pulsating 4-3 away win over leaders Shanghai Port.

The first was a trademark header by the former Zimbabwe international after he rose to score brilliantly with a powerful header and then struck his second off a penalty rebound after Jean Kouassi's effort had been saved.

The victory brought Mushekwi within two goals of the league's top scorer Leonardo but more importantly pushed Zhejiang within three points of a place in the Asian Champions League qualifiers which comes courtesy of third place.

There are still another eight league games to play for Zhejiang, who finished third last year and will be playing in the 2023/24 Asian Champions League which begin on August 22 against Port FC from Thailand.

For Mushekwi, following his latest goals, he has now moved to 13 league goals from 20 appearances this season.

The 35-year-old former Caps United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker has reached double figures for the third consecutive season at his Chinese Super League club.

Mushekwi turns 36 on August 21 but is still scoring goals for fun in China's top league.

Last season, the Zimbabwean striker scored 18 in leading Zhejiang to the Asian Champions League qualifiers.

The previous campaign (2021), the basketball player turned footballer scored 23 as Zhejiang won promotion back to the Super League.

Mushekwi has been double figures for 10 of the 13 years that he has played professional football in South Africa, Sweden, and China.

At Sundowns, Mushekwi scored 15 in his first season (2010/11) which included 14 in the league before moving up to 19 in his second year.

Then in 2014/15 season, it was 14 goals playing for Djurgardens IF in Sweden before his numbers reached 19, 16, and 15 at Chinese club Dalian Yifang in the three years that he was there.

At Zhejiang, it has been 10, 23, 18, and 11 goals so far this season for Mushekwi as he continues to impress despite his age.