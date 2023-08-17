South Africa: 'Deputy President Mashatile Was in VIP Convoy but Did Not Witness Assault' - South African News Briefs - August 17, 2023

A screenshot of the video shared across several social media channels in South Africa. The motorist filmed members of the police VIP unit attacking 3 civilians in Gauteng.

Deputy President Mashatile Was in VIP Convoy but Did Not Witness Assault, Says Police Minister

Deputy President Paul Mashatile only realized when he got home that two cars from his motorcade were missing, and he did not know what had happened, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who spoke to the Portfolio Committee on Police, reports News24. Eight police officers attached to Mashatile's security detail were arrested after they were caught on video assaulting two motorists on the N1 highway in Gauteng. The assault, captured on video and shared widely on social media, prompted public outrage and parliamentary inquiries. The officers are facing 12 charges, including pointing a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, obstruction of justice, and assault by way of threat. They were released on bail of R10 000 each earlier this month, and their case has been postponed until 27 September. The police say their internal investigation into the matter is at an "advanced stage" and they will take steps to ensure that the officers are held accountable.

Oscar Pistorius Asks Constitutional Court to Rule on Parole Eligibility

Oscar Pistorius has asked the Constitutional Court to rule on when his murder sentence came into effect so that he can be declared eligible for parole, reports News24. Pistorius contends that the ongoing uncertainty infringes on his fundamental rights and urgently requires resolution. Pistorius went on trial for murder after he shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013 while she was standing behind his closed bedroom toilet door. He maintains he believed she was an intruder. Debates over when Pistorius's sentence came into effect resulted in the Supreme Court of Appeal issuing and retracting multiple sentencing orders and "clarifications", which has resulted in confusion.

Amazon to Offer Free Cloud Computing Training to 100,000 South Africans

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to provide free training for 100,000 young South Africans as certified cloud computing practitioners, reports News24. This initiative is centered around AWS's Skills Centre in Cape Town, aiming to boost economic growth and job creation in the region. The centre offers free in-person and virtual classes for individuals aged 18 to 36, allowing them to become AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners and engage in networking with industry professionals. The move comes as there is a growing demand for cloud computing skills globally, and the initiative is expected to contribute to alleviating youth unemployment in South Africa.

