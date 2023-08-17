South Africa: Bheki Cele Defends SAPS in Parliament While Assault Case Against Paul Mashatile's Protectors Continues

Commenting in Parliament on the case against the eight officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection unit, Police Minister Bheki Cele clarified that Mashatile was in the convoy, but not at the scene of the attack. SAPS and Ipid leaders said investigations were at an advanced stage.

More than two weeks have passed since the Randburg Magistrates' Court granted bail to the eight VIP Protection Unit officers from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail who were caught on camera assaulting motorists along the N1 freeway in Gauteng. However, despite the widely circulated video, critical details of the incident remain sketchy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, as well as SAPS and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) leaders, appeared before Parliament's portfolio committee on police on Wednesday, 16 August, to answer questions about the incident.

Cele emphasised that the case was before court and said the judicial process "will tell us what happened on that day".

Both SAPS and Ipid provided updates on the case's progress and said investigations were at an "advanced stage" and were nearing completion.

SAPS divisional commissioner for visible policing and operations, Lieutenant-General Michael Mohlala, said SAPS had made its internal investigations a priority to expedite the resolution of the matter. SAPS has suspended the eight officers involved on full pay, according to its disciplinary regulations.

Ipid's acting executive director, Tiiso Makoloane, said the police watchdog was ready to provide any necessary information to the court in the ongoing case.

"Currently the matter is...