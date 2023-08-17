South Africa's Wealth Inequality Has Increased Markedly Over Past Two Decades - UBS

16 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

Wealth inequality in South Africa has risen significantly over the past two decades, according to the latest UBS Global Wealth Report published this week.

The terrible trifecta of poverty, unemployment and inequality is casting a long shadow over South Africa's stagnant economy and, by most measures, things are only improving marginally - or worsening.

On the wealth front - which refers to the value of the assets you own - inequality has been on the rise, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report for 2023. It compares South Africa with Nigeria as the pair represents Africa's largest economies.

"At the end of 2022, the Gini coefficient for wealth was 86.5 in Nigeria and 88.8 in South Africa, up from 72.1 and 80.4, respectively, in 2000."

So, South Africa's Gini coefficient for wealth has risen to 88.8 from 80.4 over that period, and these figures are quite stark. Like the Gini measurement for income distribution, 0 represents absolute equality and 1 - or 100 - represents absolute inequality.

The bottom line: The haves have got more and the have-nots have got less.

South Africa also tops the global charts on income inequality and unemployment, which are not the topics of this report. The UBS report does not provide a comprehensive global ranking on the wealth inequality score, but it does provide a table with a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.