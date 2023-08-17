Kenya: Waiguru Says County Assemblies Should Be Granted Autonomy From County Govts

Eldoret — Council of Governors (COG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru has stressed the need for County Assemblies to be granted full autonomy to reduce the push and pull with county governments.

Waiguru who was speaking during the three days devolution conference in Eldoret observed that the county assemblies are always disregarded even though they play a cardinal role in ensuring the success of the devolved units.

"In the wisdom of hindsight and experience should accord county assemblies their rightful place as the load bearing beings and the pivoting pillars in our development objectives," said Waiguru.

The COG chair observed that the county bosses come under enormous pressure owing to the squabbles by the County Assemblies hence the need for the full autonomy.

Waiguru also called on the head of state to look into the salaries of the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) adding that they play a cardinal role at the grass root level therefore their allowances and well should be reviewed.

In July, Salaries and Remuneration Commission(SRC) opposed the proposal by MCAs to increase their salaries to 40 percent of a governor's gross salary, which stands at Sh924, 000, to raise their salary to Sh390,270 per month.

MCAs, currently earn about Sh154,481 which includes a basic salary of Sh86,625, a house allowance of Sh45,000, and a salary market adjustment of Sh12,750 following the commission reviewed on their gross monthly pay.