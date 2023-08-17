South Africa's First Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Johaar Mosaval Dies

analysis

Johaar Mosaval has passed away. Born in Cape Town's District Six, he was South Africa's first black principal dancer at England's Royal Ballet. Mosaval performed on international stages before returning to South Africa to teach and mentor the next generation of dancers.

Ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval, 95, died in the early hours of Wednesday 16 August, his representative confirmed. He was the first black South African dancer to become a senior principal at the Royal Ballet in the UK.

Mosaval's family issued a death notice, along with a notice for his funeral, which will take place in Cape Town.

Mosaval was born on 8 January 1928 in District Six. He was the eldest of 10 children. His mother was a seamstress, and his father came from a family of builders and ballroom dancers. His family lived opposite the Seven Steps, a famous cafe that has been immortalised in the arts.

In the late 1940s, Mosaval studied at Sadler's Wells Theatre Ballet School.

A giant in the ballet world

Mosaval was a giant in the world of ballet. He performed as a soloist all over the world, and shared the stage with dancers such as prima ballerinas Margot Fonteyn, Elaine Fifield and Doreen Wells. He danced Jasper Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pineapple Poll ballet, which premiered in 1951 at Sadler's Wells. He also played Bootface in The Lady and the Fool, and Puck in The Dream.

His last performance with the Royal Ballet was...