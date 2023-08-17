Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Inaugurates Sub Hall in Circonstance Village

press release

A Sub Hall set up in Circonstance village, comprising of various amenities including a gym and dedicated areas for indoor physical activities such as yoga, Zumba and indoor games, was inaugurated this evening by the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Other eminent personalities including, the Member of Parliament, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, were also present on the occasion.

In his address Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that the setting up of the Sub Hall is a testimony of Government's vision of concretising all its infrastructural development projects. He remarked that Government believes in providing the same facilities and infrastructure in both villages and towns alike, adding that as citizens of the Republic of Mauritius, the whole population are entitled to enjoy the same privileges.

PM Jugnauth stated that the Sub Hall is an asset to the village Circonstance, as the residents of the vicinity will be able to use its modern infrastructure to engage in social activities and gatherings as well as indoor games and sports activities.

On that score, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth recalled that Government is spearheading a National campaign to sensitise the population on the importance of practicing physical activities and encourage the population to engage in regular sports and fitness exercises by providing them with the necessary sports infrastructure.

Furthermore, the PM emphasised that Government has undertaken unprecedented infrastructural development across the country, as well as in Rodrigues and Agalega where the construction of an airstrip and jetty is nearing completion.

Besides PM Jugnauth reiterated Government's resolve to cater for the needs of the population despite challenges such as the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, while pointing out that in the wake of the pandemic, Government extended its unflinching support to the business community through financial assistance and the population through subsidies on various essential goods.

The Prime Minister concluded by pledging for the continued support to all citizens and renewed the commitment of the Government to work for the welfare of the population and the progress of the country.