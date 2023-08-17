Sudan: Attacks, Clashes, and Landmine Explosions Disrupt Daily Life in Kordofan

Kadugli / El Khoi / Delling — As a rebel movement launched an attack on the Sudan army in Kadugli, three were injured in clashes between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and civilians in El Khoi, and two people were injured after a landmine exploded in Delling yesterday.

The El Hilu faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N El Hilu) launched an intensive attack on Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan state on Monday, coinciding with Sudan's annual Armed Forces Day.

The attack began northeast of Kadugli at about 11:00 on the Sudan army's 69th anniversary, eventually causing the closure of the market and some displacement to western Kadugli. Many civilians were injured.

Radio Dabanga sources reported that the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) used machine guns and Katyusha rocket launchers against SPLM-N El Hilu, "unlike previous attacks, in which both sides exchanged long-distance mortar fire." Sources said that shells were thrown in the city centre.

On Saturday, an attack on SAF positions by the SPLM-N El Hilu left two people injured in Dalami in South Kordofan. The attack temporarily displaced some residents, many of whom returned on Sunday.

Two civilians sustained injuries in the El Huda neighbourhood. Following the attack, the SPLM forces withdrew, and calm was restored on Sunday morning.

The rebel movement fired about 20 heavy artillery shells in Kadugli on July 29, most of which fell in the vicinity of the SAF 55th Infantry Brigade.

El Khoi clashes

Three people were injured in renewed clashes between the RSF and civilians in El Khoi, West Kordofan, on Monday.

Sources confirmed to Radio Dabanga that three civilians were injured including journalist Walid El Shubeiki. The RSF seized two cars belonging to the police, another belonging to a civilian, and an ambulance from El Khoi Rural Hospital.

The sources also indicated that the savings bank in El Khoi was looted, as well as the weapons storage located at the police station of El Khoi.

Landmine explosion

Two people were killed, and two others injured when a landmine exploded at El Farshaya administrative unit in Delling locality in South Kordofan state yesterday.

Radio Dabanga sources reported that a family was on its way to their farm north of El Farshaya, when a landmine exploded under their cart. Two people were killed instantly, and another two were injured. They were transferred to Delling Hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, the landmine was planted on Monday morning. Motorcycle tracks were found around the location of the landmine.

Between 2011 and 2017, the government of Sudan and the SPLM-N were at war in South Kordofan and Blue Nile Region. The Sudanese government waged bombing campaigns during the war, dropping cheap shrapnel bombs out of converted Antonov cargo planes. Since December 2017, SPLM-N factions have declared several unilateral ceasefires. The SAF has previously accused SPLM-N El Hilu of planting landmines in Kordofan.

Pump station

The oil pumping station south of Delling in South Kordofan state is expected to return to full capacity after falling to the lowest level for more than two weeks due to running out of fuel.

Sources in the region told Radio Dabanga that "a delegation from one of the oil companies affiliated with South Sudan arrived at the oil pumping station south of Delling on Sunday accompanied by two fuel tanker vehicles coming from South Sudan for the purpose of supplying the station."

The sources expected the plant to return to full operation on Tuesday.

The Hajar El Jawad pumping station south of Delling is one of the major oil pumping stations along the oil pipeline coming from West Kordofan state and South Sudan.

Due to the Rapid Support Forces' control of the Kosti-El Obeid highway and El Obeid-Debibad highway, north of Delling, the arrival of strategic materials to South Kordofan state has stopped since the outbreak of the war, the most important of which are medicines and fuel. Kadugli, the state capital, and large parts of the state live in total darkness.