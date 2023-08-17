Zimbabwe: Presidential Borehole Scheme Expands to All Provinces

Communities across the country's 10 provinces are expressing gratitude towards government as the Presidential borehole drilling scheme has expanded to all provinces of Zimbabwe, providing much-needed access to potable water for rural and urban communities.

The program which aims at providing clean water to the country's 35,000 villages by 2025 is spearheaded by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) in partnership with contracted partners.

Addressing media, Tempter Tungwarara of Prevail International - one of the leading contractors with over 200 installations - said they prioritised and strategically placed boreholes in regions that have long struggled with water scarcity.

"These include Zaka, Chivi, Gutu, Nkayi, Chipinge and many more, urban areas too, as they are now in serious water crisis over CCC's failure to lead local councils."

According to testimonies, the positive impacts are already being felt.

Godfrey Mukungunugwa, representing Chivi North constituency, commended the relief the boreholes brought to three wards that were heavily reliant on the Chida waterhole.

He said, "This area is a dark corner, far from the main routes, and when support comes, people here are overlooked for those close to main roads. This resulted in three wards being overly dependent on Chida. But I'm glad the borehole facility has been stationed at this convergent zone. It brings relief."

Meanwhile, yesterday, thanking a solar powered borehole drilled by President in Gwangwara village under Chief Rukweza, Mrs Rutendo Gwenhure said she was short of words.

"We used to do laundry at a river, but now we have been equipped with a solar powered borehole with four taps. This is a huge relief to us villagers around this area.

"We were also accessing water from unsafe sources but thanks to the able leadership of President Mnangagwa. We assure him of our votes," she said.

Another villager, Mr Kudakwashe Mudzingwa added: "We thank our President for the solar powered borehole which will be accessed by anyone from the community.

"It will help us a lot especially this coming summer season as our wells would be usually dry this time around."

Mrs Priscilla Gondora from Gokwe was recently also on cloud nine over the installation of a borehole in her area.

"One of the bush pump boreholes which we used to rely on had dried up and it was contaminated by rust. We thank the President for the borehole scheme," she said.

Addressing a Presidential Star Rally at Handina primary school in Nyazura, President Mnangagwa assured party supporters that the program will go on post elections until all the 35 000 villages across the country are catered for.

"Within 3 to 4 years inside of the 35 000 villages each one will have a solar-powered borehole," he said.