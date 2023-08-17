Southern Africa: SADC Approves Samidrc Deployment

Luanda — The SADC Ministerial committee of the organ and troika has approved the mandate and the supporting of legal and operational instruments for deploying the SADC mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

Speaking in an interview on the margins of the 43rd ordinary summit of SADC Heads of State in Luanda Angola on Wednesday, Minister of Defence and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi said the deployment of the SAMIDRC was scheduled to commence next month.

"Deploying the SADC mission in the DRC is a regional response to flush out the M23 and illegal armed groups to address the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the DRC," Minster Mmusi said.

Further, as a professional prompt and decisive force, Botswana Defence Force contingent in SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), continues to replicate what they have done in previous operations and raise the country's flag.

To that end, Minister Mmusi said SAMIM continued to conduct operations and had attained several significant milestones towards bringing peace and stability to the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

"SAMIM continues pursuit operations to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province.

As such, the ministerial committee of the organ and troika summit approved the extension of the of the SAMIM mandate by 12 months from July 16, 2023 to July 15, 2024 to consolidate the gains achieved since the deployment of SAMIM and further enhance the stabilisation process," he said

Mr Mmusi said given the mandate and taking into account the bilateral agreements that existed between the host nation and other countries, SAMIM had been working with Mozambique to achieve coordination and cooperation.

He said the assistance rendered to Mozambique was in the spirit of collective security and responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the region, which could be attained through cooperation.

As such, he said the combined and sustained efforts of SAMIM and other cooperation partners, had resulted in significant operational gains which include liberation of key areas that were previously occupied by terrorists.

"Restoration of law and order has been attained and this has enabled the reconstruction progress to begin in the region with significant impact to the peace dividend," he said.

Minister Mmusi highlighted the importance of attaining synergy in pursuit of attaining a stable and secure Cabo Delgado where over 800 000 people have been internally displaced by insurgents.

He further emphasised the need for the region to collectively fight terrorism, saying terrorism was an existential threat engulfing Southern Africa as a tactic used to influence government and society as well as render governments ineffective.

