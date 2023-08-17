Africa: Derisking Continent Will Raise Investor Confidence, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said reforms in the international financial system will help boost investor confidence in Africa.

The President said derisking Africa will foster better relations between the public and private sectors for the common good.

He noted that the current financial system that has falsely profiled the global south as a risky investment destination works against the continent.

"There is no way you can get private sector money into Africa if we have not sorted out the issue of risk. Nobody will invest here," he said.

The President made the remarks during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Presidential Dialogue dubbed "Kenya: a driving force in accelerating continental Trade and Investment", Nairobi County.

UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Njuguna Ndung'u were present.

The President said improved access to affordable development financing will help Africa to revamp its infrastructure, deepen integration and spur intra-continental trade.

He called for efficient trade facilitation and streamlined customs procedures to boost African trade.

"We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, simplify trade documentation and facilitate the movement of business and people across borders," he said.

The President also said Africa must take bold steps to claim its fair share in international trade, saying the current 3 per cent is not commensurable to the continent's population.

President Ruto called on developed nations to use their technology and resources to unlock Africa's green energy potential.

He said climate change is a global challenge that requires joint mitigation efforts to guarantee a win-win outcome.

"We do not want figure pointing; we want to solve this problem together," he said.

Ms Grynspan said reforms in the International financial system will help strengthen the institutions to offer better services.

"The institutions must be able to change and scale up the resources needed," she said. - Presidential Communication Service