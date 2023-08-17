Eritrea: Youth's Aptitude for Innovation and Invention

16 August 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The creativity and invention materials on display at the National Festival 2023 gave evidence of the youth's potential.

The visitors of the festival called on the public and concerned institutions to give youth development the attention it deserves while praising their talent for innovation and inventiveness.

The participants of the display expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided to help them see their skills and creative potential as well as for the positive feedback they have been receiving from festival goers.

