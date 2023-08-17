Tanzania: Dart Project Phase Four Starts Next Month

THE execution of Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART) Project Phase Four will officially start in September this year.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Tanzania Road Agency (TANROADS) Project Manager for BRT Projects Engineer Barakael Mmari, during a visit by experts from DART and TANROADS to the areas where the project's infrastructure will be built before handing it over to the contractor.

The fourth phase project extends from Tegeta through Bagamoyo and Ali Hassan Mwinyi roads to Bibi Titi Road in the city centre,

"The aim of this visit is to know the status of the areas where the project is going to be implemented and when will it be ready fir handling to the contractor," said Eng Mmari.

The visit comes after 46 days since the signing of the contract for the construction of the infrastructures for the Fourth Phase of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART) Project.

Eng Mmari further explained that the construction is expected to start in September and will involve BRT road construction, the construction of terminal and minor stations, feeder stations, as well as the construction of a bus garage.

Literally, the DART phase 4 project starts from Kivukoni to Boko via Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Bagamoyo Road is 30.1 kilometers long, and the project phase will also involve the Mwenge branch to Ubungo Simu 2000 via Sam Nujoma Road.

The DART phase 4 project constructions contract was signed last month in the presence of the deputy minister for Works and Transport, Mr Godfrey Kasekenya, as part of the ambitious plans of the government to improve the public transportation system in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, TANROADS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mohamed Besta, said the first part of the contract will involve 13.5 kilometres under the China Geo-Engineering Corporation that will also involve an expansion of the Selander Bridge.

Worth over 174bn/-, the construction is expected to be completed in 18 months.

In addition, in the second section from Mwenge to Tegeta that will be implemented by the contractor Shadong Luqiao Groupfrom China, it will involve the expansion of the three bridges at Mlalakuwa, Kawe, and Tegeta as well as construction of 19 bus stations, including five feeder stations.