Tanzania: Have Trust in Govt, Malecella Tells Tanzanians

Kilimanjaro — FORMER Prime Minister Mr John Malecela has urged Tanzanians to cultivate a culture of trusting the government and its leaders, especially on decisions made that are beneficial to the country and its people.

Mr Malecela made the remarks on Tuesday, while addressing residents of Kirangare ward, in Same district of Kilimanjaro region, saying that the government is often careful when making decisions as it aims to bring developments to the nation.

The former PM said that he has been forced to give such advice following the recent situation whereby some people questioned the government's decision to engage private sector on Dar es Salaam Port development.

"Personally, I have not seen any problem in the agreement, what I see here is that the decision will bring great economic benefits to the nation...I request my fellow Tanzanians to ignore remarks being made by people with ill motive towards the country's development," he said.

He added, the development of Dar es Salaam Port is good vision of our leaders because it is going to spur the country's development.

"For me, I have not seen any problem related to the development of the port ... I am surprised by those who oppose the plan...my advice to the government is that it should continue to execute its plans," he said.

Mr Malecela, who was the prime minister during the Second Phase Government, said that criticisms related to investment issues did not start in the current government, noting that such people were also in the previous administrations.

"When we decided to build the Tanzania Zambia Railway line (TAZARA) there were some people who came out opposing the decision; they came up with the argument that the investment would affect the tourism sector since the infrastructure would be laid through the Mikumi National Park therefore affect wildlife; it was constructed and it is still in use," he said.

The former premier further said that when he was the minister for works then and that the government wanted to build a tarmac road from Mikumi to Ngorongoro, but there were people who opposed the construction project but the government continued with the project and that the benefits of the road are clear to date.

"Even if you go to developed countries, you will find that there are tarmac roads in the national parks located in those countries; but when we decide to implement similar projects there are people who come out and oppose the government ", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that even when the government wanted to execute Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project there were some people who opposed it, the situation which led to the delays in execution of the project.

He said the project is currently underway and it has showed the benefits that the country is going to get through execution of the project.

He further said that upon completion, the project will produce enough electricity and the surplus will be sold to the neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Zambia.

For his part, a member of the National Executive Committee of the ruling CCM through Kilimanjaro region, Mr Suleiman Mfinanga, urged Tanzanians not to be afraid with the port development instead they should support the government in its endeavor.

"All the information related to this investment shows that it will be of great benefit to the nation and its people, thus we should support our government.