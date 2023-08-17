Uganda: Celebrating 30 Editions of Blankets and Wines

Blankets and Wines, an iconic event known for seamlessly blending music and lifestyle, has reached a momentous milestone as it celebrates its 30th edition.

This gathering, which has grown from humble beginnings into a cultural phenomenon, continues to leave an indelible mark on Kampala's social life.

Blankets and Wines is not just an event; it's an experience that combines live music, art, fashion, and an atmosphere of togetherness that has become synonymous with its name.

Rooted in consistency and a commitment to excellence, this celebration has truly set itself apart.

From its inception, Blankets and Wines has upheld the value of delivering exceptional and unforgettable moments to its attendees.

The event's journey has been marked by collaboration and partnership, with one notable ally being Next Radio, a prominent player in the media landscape.

Timothy Bhatia, Next Radio's brand manager, sheds light on the synergy between Blankets and Wines and Next Radio.

"The shared vision of both entities to contribute to the evolution of culture and community engagement has fortified our partnership."

Bhatia further explains the invaluable role that Next Radio has played in enhancing the Blankets and Wines experience, "the collaboration has led to direct interactions between the event's audience and the radio station's talent."

This dynamic engagement has encompassed on-stage activations, spotlighting performing artists, and fostering a deeper connection with the community. Such engagement embodies the spirit of Next Radio's commitment to its listeners and the local creative scene.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Blankets and Wines Spokesperson Lahmuel Mukundenta stated, "Blankets and Wines have continuously sought to expand its reach and engage with new audiences.

This year, the festival's horizons extend to Kigali, reaffirming its stature as an East African brand.

The vision to make it the premier music and lifestyle festival in Africa is well underway, earning praise and recognition from artists and fans alike."

The harmonious partnership between Blankets and Wines and Next Radio, as well as the dedication of both teams, assures that the journey ahead will be filled with more vibrant moments, enhanced engagement, and a commitment to delivering nothing short of excellence.

Here's to the next chapter in the Blankets and Wines legacy, where music, culture, and community come together in harmonious celebration.