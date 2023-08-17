Uganda: Salam TV and Charity Hosts Community Baraza in Jinja

To deepen the understanding of the Muslim community about their faith and empower them in the realm of business, Salam Television joined forces with the Uganda Revenue Authority to organize a significant event in Jinja City.

This collaborative effort resulted in establishing of a knowledge-sharing camp known as the Salam Community Baraza.

Prominent religious figures graced the occasion, including Sheikh Ismail Nkata from Mityana, the esteemed Sheikh Shafik Mafo, the insightful Sheikh Hamzah Bukhaary, and the venerable Imam of Masjid Umar, Sheikh Shafie Songolo.

Sheikh Nkata, in his sermon, urged the Muslim attendees to introspect upon the purpose of their existence, reminding them that their ultimate raison d'être is to worship the divine. "I have only created jinn and humans to worship Me." This poignant verse from the Qur'an (51:56) echoed through his words.

The assembly of Sheikhs emphasized the significance of embodying true Islamic values, thereby becoming beacons that attract others to the faith through their exemplary conduct within the community.

Hafswa Seguya, representing the Uganda Revenue Authority, imparted insightful training to the business community, focusing on their obligations concerning Small and Medium Enterprises taxation.

Hajji Karim Kaliisa, the General Manager of Salam TV, delivered a motivating address, encouraging fellow Muslims to engage in charitable trading, emphasizing that it is only Allah who bestows rewards for such endeavors, and these rewards are boundlessly multiplied.

In the spirit of solidarity and support, the attendees of the Baraza collectively raised over fourteen million shillings during the event.

This sum will contribute towards the construction of Nakaloke Centre Mosque, a testament to the community's commitment to communal growth and development.